NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday’s severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee surveyed several areas that sustained damage from Tuesday’s severe weather.

NWS said three tornadoes occurred in Southwest Georgia.

One tornado happened along the Early/Miller County line, one happened southeast of Blakely in Early County, and another happened in Mitchell County.

Preliminary findings showed all three tornadoes in the area indicate damage consistent with EF-1 intensity.

An NWS team is set to survey Lee, Brooks, and Thomas counties on Friday.

