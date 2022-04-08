Ask the Expert
Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An hours-long standoff that stretched from Wednesday to Thursday in South Fulton ended with a 31-year-old charged in the shooting death of his own family member. And that family member has ties to Albany. 96-year-old Sara Barnett lived in Albany, that’s according to her neighbor WALB’s Gabrielle Taite spoke with.

Today I covered the tragic killing of a 96-year-old Albany woman. She was killed in South Fulton while visiting Atlanta...

Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Friday, April 8, 2022

Her neighbor, Polly Cherry, tells me Barnett was visiting Atlanta for a doctor’s appointment and was with her family when she was killed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner tells me Barnett was the one killed in the incident. They couldn’t confirm her Albany ties.

But Cherry tells me they were very close. She adds that they went to Albany State University together and that they have been neighbors for about 40 years. She says Barnett only had two grandchildren.

She said that Barnett practically raised Jeremy Ingram, who is now in custody for the murder.

Barnett's neighbor Polly Cherry tells me the two attended Albany State together and have been neighbors for about 40 years. She that although she hasn't seen Jeremy in a few years, she cannot fathom why this has happened.(WALB)

“When Jeremy’s mom and daddy got a divorce, and his mama was in school, she just took over and raised him from a baby up. She did everything for him. I just don’t understand,” Cherry said. “She loved, he was her heart.”

She says that Barnett was visiting Atlanta concerning her health.

“She had a doctor’s appointment Wednesday, but they picked her up Tuesday, so she would be there on Wednesday for her doctor’s appointment. Why this happened, I really can’t comprehend,” Cherry said.

Hines Memorial CME Church.(WALB)

Cherry also says Barnett is a member of Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany.

Our sister station CBS 46 says police reported that Ingram is facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

