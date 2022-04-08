Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An hours-long standoff that stretched from Wednesday to Thursday in South Fulton ended with a 31-year-old charged in the shooting death of his own family member. And that family member has ties to Albany. 96-year-old Sara Barnett lived in Albany, that’s according to her neighbor WALB’s Gabrielle Taite spoke with.

Her neighbor, Polly Cherry, tells me Barnett was visiting Atlanta for a doctor’s appointment and was with her family when she was killed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner tells me Barnett was the one killed in the incident. They couldn’t confirm her Albany ties.

But Cherry tells me they were very close. She adds that they went to Albany State University together and that they have been neighbors for about 40 years. She says Barnett only had two grandchildren.

She said that Barnett practically raised Jeremy Ingram, who is now in custody for the murder.

“When Jeremy’s mom and daddy got a divorce, and his mama was in school, she just took over and raised him from a baby up. She did everything for him. I just don’t understand,” Cherry said. “She loved, he was her heart.”

She says that Barnett was visiting Atlanta concerning her health.

“She had a doctor’s appointment Wednesday, but they picked her up Tuesday, so she would be there on Wednesday for her doctor’s appointment. Why this happened, I really can’t comprehend,” Cherry said.

Cherry also says Barnett is a member of Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany.

Our sister station CBS 46 says police reported that Ingram is facing charges in connection with the shooting.

