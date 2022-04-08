Man indicted in 2021 fatal Albany stabbing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in 2021.

Alejandro Paul was indicted on several charges in connection to the death of Shateka Brown, 41.

He was indicted on malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

At the time of the incident, Albany police said Brown was stabbed after Paul confronted her on the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue.

