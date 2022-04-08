Litman Cathedral holds monthly food box giveaway Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany church, Litman Cathedral, is hosting their monthly food box giveaway Saturday, April 9 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is drive-thru only.

Participants must have their trunk or backseat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. No one is allowed to exit their vehicles.

Also, the church, 1129 West Whitney, will have Palm Sunday Worship on Sunday, April 10 starting at 10 a.m. and Easter Sunrise Worship Service will be on Sunday, April 17 starting at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be served.

Resurrection Sunday Worship Service will follow at 10 a.m.

For more information call (229) 439-2411.

