Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ga. representative advocating mandatory school screenings amid suicide rise in children

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Mental Health professionals state stress in kids has increased since the pandemic, along with suicide rates.

Recent data from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows 67 kids in the state have taken their own lives since last fall. That number surpassed 2020′s total of 55 suicides.

That’s why Georgia State Representative Mesha Mainor continues her push to mandate suicide screening at the beginning of each academic year for every public-school student ages eight through 18 with House Bill 1005.

She explained that this bill could help parents identify children who may be less likely to speak out about suicidal thoughts and get the child the needed help.

“My push is really for screening. We need to screen because we’re missing too many children. Because you really may just not know until, unfortunately, you could be one of those parents that will be sitting saying I just had no idea, and I don’t want that to happen to a parent,” said Mainor.

Rep. Mainor stated while her suicide prevention bill didn’t pass in the legislature last month, she hopes it will be reintroduced and passed in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Jackson, mssing woman
Update: Missing Albany woman found safe
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
National Weather Service
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday’s severe weather
Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany which Barnett attended.
Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton
He was indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Albany.
Man indicted in 2021 fatal Albany stabbing

Latest News

Litman Cathedral holds monthly food box giveaway Saturday
Litman Cathedral holds monthly food box giveaway Saturday
Hines Memorial CME Church in Albany which Barnett attended.
Neighbor speaks out after Albany woman killed in South Fulton
This is the lost creek forest and it has been in a protected status for the past decade.
Thomas University, local organizations will use grants for ‘Lost Creek Forest’
APD, Aspire partnership
APD, Aspire Behavioral Health to start R.E.A.C.H. Program
A total of 115 new businesses opened last year in Tifton and the city expects even more to come.
New housing development, businesses thriving in ‘The Friendly City’