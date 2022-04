ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a missing woman.

Deborah Jackson was last seen in the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard around 6:15 p.m., according to APD.

If you have any information, please call the APD at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-2132.

The Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating critical missing person Deborah Jackson. Jackson was last... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.