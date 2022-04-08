Ask the Expert
3 men wanted in Sunday shooting at Thomasville convenience store

If you have information for police, call 229-226-2101.
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley...
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley (middle) and Trandis Wright, Jr. (right), in connection to a Sunday shooting at a convenience store.(TPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says two men have been arrested and three more are wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting at a convenience store.

According to TPD, officers in the area responded to the convenience store at 105 Green St. around 9 p.m. Sunday, April 3, after hearing the gunshots.

The department says officers were in the area because there was a large crowd of people and vehicles creating disturbances. TPD says three people were shot and suffered minor injuries after a fight inside the store.

Those shooting victims were treated at a hospital in the area, the press release says.

“The investigation showed that multiple shots were fired into a crowd of people, some being innocent bystanders not involved in the original altercation,” the release says.

The two men who were arrested in connection to the shooting were Marquis Sapp and Kemarion Tyler, TPD says. They face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime and violation of the street gang act.

Thomasville police say the three men who are still wanted in connection to the shooting are Jermaryoun Pressley, Jerry Pressley and Trandis Wright, Jr.

TPD says if you have any information that would help police, call 229-226-2101 or dial 911.

You can view Sapp and Tyler’s mugshots below, while the photos of the wanted men are at the top of this story.

The two men who were arrested in connection to the shooting were Marquis Sapp (left) and Kemarion Tyler (right), TPD says.
The two men who were arrested in connection to the shooting were Marquis Sapp (left) and Kemarion Tyler (right), TPD says.(Thomasville Police Department)

