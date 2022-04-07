Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wesley Malone signs with Millsaps College

Wesley Malone signs his LOI to takes his talents to Millsaps
Wesley Malone signs his LOI to takes his talents to Millsaps(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Chula, Monday was an exciting day for Tiftarea Academy as they celebrated one of their own moving on to the next level.

Wesley Malone signed his LOI to play football at Millsaps College.

Malone was a staple on that offensive line for the Panthers and he says he is excited to play at the next level, to also represent Chula and continue to play the game he loves most.

“It means a lot to me you know I’ve always wanted to play college football and I knew being undersized it would be hard but you know just to make it, I’m really enjoying it,” says Malone. “I wasn’t ready to put it down and I’m glad I’m going to get to go on. Tiftarea has meant a lot I mean I was very fortunate to get coaches by Erik Soliday and Coach Truett, Coach Cunningham, Coach Mike Soliday and it’s been great to have such a great set of coaches and I’ve enjoyed playing here. I really like the city of Jackson and I was just really sold on the colors because I’m a big purple guy.”

We love the purple and we know Wesley is going to do great things up in Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather
Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported from Tuesday storms
A tree fell on Rhonda Kendrick’s car as she was stopped at a stop sign on Tuesday.
‘I am so thankful He let me live’: Bainbridge woman saved moments before car crushed during storm

Latest News

GSW unveiled a brand new baseball locker room over the weekend
GSW unveils brand new baseball locker room
Tift County soccer runs through a possession drill during practice
Blue Devils believe they can make noise in playoffs
WALB
Tyreek Hill returns to Douglas to sign record-breaking contract
The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning. Jamey DuBose is resigning...
Lowndes High head football coach resigning