Wesley Malone signs with Millsaps College

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Chula, Monday was an exciting day for Tiftarea Academy as they celebrated one of their own moving on to the next level.

Wesley Malone signed his LOI to play football at Millsaps College.

Malone was a staple on that offensive line for the Panthers and he says he is excited to play at the next level, to also represent Chula and continue to play the game he loves most.

“It means a lot to me you know I’ve always wanted to play college football and I knew being undersized it would be hard but you know just to make it, I’m really enjoying it,” says Malone. “I wasn’t ready to put it down and I’m glad I’m going to get to go on. Tiftarea has meant a lot I mean I was very fortunate to get coaches by Erik Soliday and Coach Truett, Coach Cunningham, Coach Mike Soliday and it’s been great to have such a great set of coaches and I’ve enjoyed playing here. I really like the city of Jackson and I was just really sold on the colors because I’m a big purple guy.”

We love the purple and we know Wesley is going to do great things up in Jackson.

