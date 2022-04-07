Storm nearly takes off roof of almost century-old home in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday’s storm took the roof off a nearly 100-year-old home in Lee County — with a man and his dog inside.

His wife is grateful both are alive and well today.

Lynn Larsen is one of the homeowners of the house on New York Road.

“My husband and our dog were at home at that time, and our house does have a basement in it. So, they were fortunate enough to get into the basement and then and stay there until it was clear. Then, they came out, and then we saw all the damage,” Larsen said. “Our house was built in 1928, so it’s almost 100-years-old. And this is the first time that we know of that there’s ever been any structural damage.”

Today I visited areas around Lee County that suffered damages from yesterday's storm.

Larsen said the chimneys fell from the fireplace and the attic of their house was flooded as well. The rest of the rooms in the house were flooded as well and it has now seeped into the basement.

However, Larsen said she’s just grateful no one was hurt.

She adds that their church family and neighbors have all come together to help clean up and offer them a place to stay.

More fallen trees on the property on New York Road. (WALB)

Larsen said she hopes the boards from 1928 are strong enough to survive and that their house will be able to be redone without much to do.

