New housing development, businesses thriving in ‘The Friendly City’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Residents of Tifton and Tift County are starting to see growth in their community. City leaders believe the slowing down of the pandemic is playing apart in this growth.

A total of 115 new businesses opened last year in Tifton and the city expects even more to come.

MaryO’s Restaurant is a family-owned eatery named after their grandmother who passed away in 2020.

They decided to carry her name on to open a soul food restaurant in the “Friendly City”. The owner Gary Outler tells me it’s been a much easier process than he thought it would be.

“The experience is pretty good. Me and my wife, we run it together. It’s kind of up and down because it’s a new business but all in all, people come out and they support pretty good,” said Outler.

Video from WALB

Residents in the area tell me it’s been a long time coming to see growth in the community, but they are loving it so far.

“It’s just nice to have all of these different options to go eat out and do all of those other kinds of stuff. I mean it’s crazy how much it’s grown in just the four years I’ve been here” he says.

Along with new businesses in the area. New construction throughout Tifton and Tift County is emerging as well.

City leaders tell me there were approximately 44 single residential homes built in 2021 alog with approximately 50 apartments (one apartment complex with approximately 50 units). There are also several apartments under construction, with expectations to be complete by the end of 2022.

Apex is one of the newest apartment complexes to come into Tifton soon. This new duplex complex will be home to 144 new residents.

The resort-style facility has options to choose from one to three bedrooms.

Chad Bentley has been living in Tifton for four years, he says he is able to point out some of the major differences from then to now.

“There’s a lot more buildings being put up, housing. I mean it’s a lot nicer housing being put up, I mean it’s just really nice that it’s growing as well” he says.

City leaders did tell me the number of new businesses will continue to increase in the area as more business applications come in.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.