Lee Co. to participate in the Great American Cleanup Saturday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - This Saturday, April 9, the Lee County community will participate in the Great American Cleanup 2022.

On Thursday, WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Lee County Code Enforcement Director Jim Wright to discuss the details of the big event.

“Jim, we’ve missed this event because of COVID?” Wallace asked.

“Yes, we had to cease the cleanup for the last couple of years, but we are going to resume. And we are looking forward to having our volunteers back out, and make a difference in the community,” Wright replied.

“Why is this event so important for Lee County?”

“We do it every year as a part of our spring cleaning. It makes the community a lot better. And the citizens can bring things they do not want out to the landfill. This week will be Amnesty Day. A citizen from Lee County can bring unwanted items to the landfill at no cost,” said Wright.

“What are some things you will be doing Saturday?”

“We’ve got a busy weekend planned. Great American Cleanup in Lee County, Great American Cleanup in Leesburg. We have an Amnesty Day at the landfill, and we are also doing prescription drug take back. You can bring any unwanted prescription drugs take-back, in which you can bring any unwanted prescription up to Leesburg City Hall, and turn them over to police officers, no questions asked. Put your unwanted medications in a bag, tie it off, and we’ll accept it and we will dispose of it.”

“With the cleanup, you are asking volunteers to come out. What will they be doing?” Wallace asked.

“You can have your own group, or you can join a group. We’re cleaning up places. Public property, parks, canals, storm ponds. Basically, any place that needs to be cleaned up. Picking up the litter, and the illegally dumped materials.” replied Wright.

“Now, where do they go if they want to join your group?”

“You can contact us at (229) 759-6000, just give us a call. We’ll make an arrangement to meet up with you or you can meet up with us. We are going to be targeting a storm pond back behind Tractor Supply on county property that has an accumulation of litter back there. We do have a group of Boy Scouts that will be there, along with possibly people from Riverkeeper, and people from our department,” said Wright.

“The landfill. There are some items that they won’t be accepting at the landfill, but everything else is free,” said Wallace.

“Right, if you have a problem with disposing of anything because the landfill does not take certain items such as chemicals, fuels, things such as this. If you have a problem properly disposing of it, if you will call my office we will help you dispose of it properly.”

“The Great American Cleanup is back for Lee County. I know you are hoping a lot of people will take care of their property through the year as well,” said Wallace.

“That’s right. It encourages this day to clean up, by doing the Amnesty Day at the landfill, there is absolutely no excuse for illegal dumping,” Wright said.

