GSW unveils brand new baseball locker room

GSW unveiled a brand new baseball locker room over the weekend
GSW unveiled a brand new baseball locker room over the weekend(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Just 13 months ago, the Canes from GSW officially unveiled their new baseball and softball indoor training facility.

It was a first of it’s kind with the Peach Belt Conference, which has been a dream for the teams and the plan was to always add on.

This week the Canes were happy to unveil their brand new baseball locker room, 1,500 square feet, 44 lockers, all privately funded.

It will be a place the guys can call their own and a space they are more than deserving of.

For the Canes, it was an important step to take, the goal, to provide whatever is necessary to help their athletes succeed.

“It’s something that hasn’t been here in quite a while and I’m a big believer that a lot of things happen in a locker room,” said Canes head baseball coach Josh McDonald. “After practice, before practice you know, the team building stuff may happen in here and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to now have access to this moving forward the rest of the season. To me it exceeded my expectations once you see it completed and I think when they walk in here and they see it, it’s something that is eye opening for them.”

A big week for the Canes and things are continuing to grow up in Americus.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

