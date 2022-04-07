First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will move through the area this morning allowing for a few showers to progress closer to South Georgia. As it heads eastward, we will see gusty winds up to 25 MPH this afternoon and evening, but winds drop after sunset. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s for our Thursday.

South Georgia will gradually clear throughout Thursday. (WALB)

The lows for tonight after this frontal passage will be chilly into the upper 40s. High pressure will slide into the area by the end of this week into the weekend. As this system moves closer winds will stay breezy out of the northwest up to near 25 mph for both Friday and Saturday. The good news is that the skies will remain clear with plenty of sunshine through this period. Temperatures will also be comfortable in the 60s and 70s through the entire weekend including on Sunday. Winds will not be as breezy on Sunday though.

Breezy days ahead before winds calm down on Sunday. (WALB)

High pressure will then shift eastward on Sunday, so this will shift winds out of the south instead of the north, this means that warm, moist air will be returning, We will see this in our highs for the next work week as many will be back into the 80s. sadly, this means that we will be seeing another round of unsettled weather on Tuesday, but guidance is not showing a major severe threat at this time.

