Damage reported across SWGA from Wednesday storms

(WALB) - There are damage reports after a number of Wednesday storms spawned several tornado warnings across southwest Georgia.

Lee County

A home on Larson Road at New York Road was damaged. A mobile home had a tree fall on it from the Wednesday storms. The tree damaged a child’s room and the child was not in the room at the time.

Lowndes County

There were downed trees and power lines on Rowland and Ousley roads. There was also snapped power poles on Barrett Coody Road. A tree fell on a house on Little Oak Way.

Thomas County

There was damage to an electrical line on South Pinetree Boulevard. Thomas University canceled classes on Thursday because of storm damage on and around its campuses.

Turner County

Seven chicken houses were damaged in a storm just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. One that was destroyed and another that has significant damage, according to Turner County EMA.

No one was hurt, and there were no chickens in the chicken houses at the time this happened. The owner was growing lettuce.

