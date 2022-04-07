Ask the Expert
Blue Devils believe they can make noise in playoffs

Tift County soccer runs through a possession drill during practice
Tift County soccer runs through a possession drill during practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Postseason play within high school soccer is set to begin in just over a week and we have a slew of South Georgia teams hoping to make a deep run.

One of those teams, the boys from Tift County who quietly have become a force in 7A.

A team that is 12-1-1 entering this final week of the regular season, just one win away from clinching a region title for the second straight year.

Despite that, Tift County is not getting any love in the rankings, so of course the guys are hungry to prove that they are just as good as every other team up north.

“We’re ready, we’ve talked about it, now we’re two games away, we just need one win in the next two,” said head coach Bobby Earls. “Last year we went 6-0 in region play so they wanted to do that again, they wanted to be 6-0 in region play, I feel really confident in our chances to repeat as 7A champions before we drop down to 6A so I’m excited. They love each other, they have a great time at practice, nobody dreads coming to practice, we have a great time. We’re excited that we have the chance to make some noise, we really feel like the third round is potential for this group and if we don’t get there that will be a disappointment.”

The Blue Devils are hoping to make some noise and make a run at McEachern.

