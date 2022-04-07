APD, Aspire Behavioral Health to start R.E.A.C.H. Program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) and Aspire Behavioral Health will join forces in May.

The new program is called R.E.A.C.H (Responding, Encouraging, And Cultivating Hope.)

Aspire will provide specialists in mental health, addictive diseases, and recovery.

A team of police officers and clinical professionals will help those in need, gain access to mental health services rather than be put in jail or imprisoned in certain cases.

Police Chief Michael Persley thinks this program can help them better serve the community.

”The key is getting services to the people that need it. From the Aspire side of it, they do have teams that go out but sometimes there not able to go out to certain places because they may not know or are not equipped to go into some of these more challenging areas. Having an officer there that officer is familiar with the area and is a way to bridge the gap. Bridging the gap between people who need services to the people that have services.”

Chief Persley says the money for the program came from grants, so it won’t be taken from local budgets necessarily.

