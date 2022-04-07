$1K reward offered for stolen tractor in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a stolen tractor, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the tractor, a John Deere 7800 tractor, was stolen from the area of Bumphead Road in Americus.

If you have any information in connection to this theft or the whereabouts of this tractor, you’re asked to call Investigator Chad Ciani at (229) 815-6721.

You may remain anonymous.

