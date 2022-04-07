Ask the Expert
$1K reward offered for stolen tractor in Sumter Co.

By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a stolen tractor, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the tractor, a John Deere 7800 tractor, was stolen from the area of Bumphead Road in Americus.

If you have any information in connection to this theft or the whereabouts of this tractor, you’re asked to call Investigator Chad Ciani at (229) 815-6721.

You may remain anonymous.

$1000 Dollar Reward - A John Deere 7800 Tractor (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from the area of Bumphead Road...

Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 7, 2022

