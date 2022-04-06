Ask the Expert
Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather

Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
(WALB) - Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.

  • Dooly County Schools will be closed Wednesday.
  • Sumter County Schools will dismiss students early. Here are the dismissal times:
    • SCPS and SCES – 11 a.m.
    • SCIS – 11:15 a.m.
    • SCMS – 11:45 a.m.
    • SCHS – noon

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

