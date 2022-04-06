Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
(WALB) - Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
- Dooly County Schools will be closed Wednesday.
- Sumter County Schools will dismiss students early. Here are the dismissal times:
- SCPS and SCES – 11 a.m.
- SCIS – 11:15 a.m.
- SCMS – 11:45 a.m.
- SCHS – noon
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
