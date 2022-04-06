Ask the Expert
The National Weather Service team found at least EF-3 damage from the tornado in Bryan Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service has sent teams to Bryan County to survey tornado damage.

Survey teams have found at least EF-3 damage from the tornado that affected Pembroke and Ellabell Tuesday afternoon.

An EF3 tornado has wind speeds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

A final determination will be released on Thursday.

One person was killed and several more were injured when severe storms passed through north Bryan County on Tuesday evening.

A state of emergency has been declared in the county in response to the storm.

A staging area was setup at Lanier Primary for those impacted by the storm, according to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services. Transportation by bus to the shelter is available from Pembroke City Hall at 353 N Main St, Pembroke, the Wilma Edwards entrance to Park Place and the Ellabell Post Office at 8745 US-280 E, Ellabell.

