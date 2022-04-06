Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after touring storm damage

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency after touring storm damage in the state.

The governor toured damage in north Bryan County around lunchtime on Wednesday. At 1:15 p.m., he signed the executive order declaring a state of emergency.

A primary purpose of a state of emergency order is to change certain rules and regulations for trucking to free up resources around the state to be brought to impacted areas.

