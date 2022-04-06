Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DAY 2

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today is another first alert weather day. After strong storms produced multiple tornadoes and about a dozen tornado warnings, today we are under a heightened threat once again.

An enhanced risk for severe storms along and north of Highway 82.

Today deeper moisture is in the area with dry air aloft. This will combine for the possibility of more robust storms. Most will see rain today. Unlike yesterday, it won’t be accompanied by a line of storms, but storms will pop up starting shortly after the noon hour.

Hail and flash flooding are the main threats with wind damage and tornadoes not being ruled out at all.

2-3″ of rain is expected for most today with locally higher amounts of 5″ possible

The storm prediction center is giving our area a 30% chance for damaging winds, a 15% chance for hail and 5-10% chance for tornadoes.

Storms will wrap up overnight. The severe threat ends at 11pm.

A clearing line of clouds for tomorrow. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs only getting into the 70s tomorrow, then the 60s on Friday and Saturday with breezy conditions both days. The coldest night being Saturday night. A chance for temperatures to get into the 30s

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
There are damage reports after a number of Wednesday storms spawned several tornado warnings...
Damage reported across SWGA from Wednesday storms
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported from Tuesday storms
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

National Weather Service
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Tuesday’s severe weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Windy and cooler
Windy and cooler
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday April 7
The nearly 100-year-old house in rural Lee County had its roof nearly taken off by the storm.
Storm nearly takes off roof of almost century-old home in Lee Co.
National Weather Service
National Weather Service to survey Wednesday storm damage