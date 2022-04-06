FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DAY 2

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today is another first alert weather day. After strong storms produced multiple tornadoes and about a dozen tornado warnings, today we are under a heightened threat once again.

An enhanced risk for severe storms along and north of Highway 82.

Today deeper moisture is in the area with dry air aloft. This will combine for the possibility of more robust storms. Most will see rain today. Unlike yesterday, it won’t be accompanied by a line of storms, but storms will pop up starting shortly after the noon hour.

Hail and flash flooding are the main threats with wind damage and tornadoes not being ruled out at all.

2-3″ of rain is expected for most today with locally higher amounts of 5″ possible

The storm prediction center is giving our area a 30% chance for damaging winds, a 15% chance for hail and 5-10% chance for tornadoes.

Storms will wrap up overnight. The severe threat ends at 11pm.

A clearing line of clouds for tomorrow. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs only getting into the 70s tomorrow, then the 60s on Friday and Saturday with breezy conditions both days. The coldest night being Saturday night. A chance for temperatures to get into the 30s

