Early Co. damage reported in wake of Tuesday storms

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s strong line of storms in southwest Georgia left damage in its wake in Early County.

Downed trees and powerlines were spotted on Damascus-Hilton Road and GA Highway 39.

Damage left behind in Early County following Tuesday's strong line of severe storms. (Source: WALB)

A barn was also flattened near the Miller County line.

A few Blakely residents are dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

One home had a tree fall over and made a big hole in the roof of the house. Construction workers told WALB News 10 that luckily, the owners of the home were not there at the time.

WALB News 10 spoke to Davey Tree Services, who was working during the clean up. They said they spent a good part of the day on Wednesday driving around and picking up trees and that many residents have been without power as a result.

“We had several other places off 27 that the trees had fallen, and we had to go and remove those trees off the line also. So that they can connect the lines back together. We got a big task out here on a daily basis that we have to protect ourselves and use safety,” Sandra McDoneld, with Davey Tree Services, said.

The tree crews told WALB that power outages require a lot of work and people should be cautious when passing them while working to be able to safely restore power.

