Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries

Crisp County
Crisp County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team and the National Weather Service said there was a possible tornado in Crisp County.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said there were “several tornadoes above” Crisp County on Wednesday.

Here is another look at the tornado warned system of Crisp County on Wednesday afternoon. This was taken just outside of Warwick, GA across Lake Blackshear. Image Credit: Tim Fitzgerald

Posted by Tommie Owens WALB on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Hancock said it seemed the storms touched down in open fields.

There are no reported damages or injuries, according to Hancock.

“We were ready if something happened this afternoon, but it didn’t,” Hancock said.

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

