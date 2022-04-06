Ask the Expert
Bainbridge warns community of fraudulent checks

The City of Bainbridge is issuing a warning about fraudulent checks.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Bainbridge wants to warn the community regarding fraudulent checks that have been given to several businesses in the area.

The city said over the last few days, several Bainbridge businesses have been approached by people wanting to cash a check from Civista Bank. The checks are fraudulent and you should call 911 immediately.

If you own a business and believe you have been scammed by a Civista Bank check, you’re asked to call (229) 248-2038 and ask to speak to an investigator.

Multiple arrests have already been made in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to officials.

FRAUD ALERT>>>BUSINESSES BE ON ALERT: If you or your employees are given a CIVISTA BANK Cashier's Check like this and...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

