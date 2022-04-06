Another round of severe weather Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a day filled with strong-severe storms, light to moderate rain continues Tuesday evening. The severe threat has ended for night however a second round is likely Wednesday. From today’s storm reports there have been about a dozen including downed trees and power lines. Tonight much quieter as the severe threat has ended however light rain and drizzle holds.

Don’t let your guard down just yet, tomorrow brings round two of potential severe weather. Although the threat is lower threats of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes remain. Timing of the threats will come through the afternoon into the evening as a cold front slides east.

As the front slides east storms gradually end through the evening but showers linger into early Thursday. Behind the front drier and cooler air filters in to end the week.

Look for abundant sunshine and a spring chill. Below average temperatures will be on tap with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s Friday through the weekend. Warmer 80s and more sunshine early week.

