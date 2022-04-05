Waycross man arrested on Lee Co. rape charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit arrested a Waycross man for charges that include rape, according to the agency.

On April 1, Demarion Zyque Dennis, 22, was arrested on rape, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment charges.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis “traveled to Lee County on March 25 and committed the rape and was arrested following an investigation.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (229) 759-6012.

