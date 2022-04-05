Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Waycross man arrested on Lee Co. rape charges

Demarion Zyque Dennis, 22, was arrested on rape, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment...
Demarion Zyque Dennis, 22, was arrested on rape, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment charges.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit arrested a Waycross man for charges that include rape, according to the agency.

On April 1, Demarion Zyque Dennis, 22, was arrested on rape, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment charges.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis “traveled to Lee County on March 25 and committed the rape and was arrested following an investigation.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather
Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported from Tuesday storms
A tree fell on Rhonda Kendrick’s car as she was stopped at a stop sign on Tuesday.
‘I am so thankful He let me live’: Bainbridge woman saved moments before car crushed during storm

Latest News

Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
WALB
Damage reported in Dooly Co. from Tuesday’s storms
WALB
Grady General Announces Employee of the Quarter
WALB
Early Co. damage reported in wake of Tuesday storms
WALB
Large Tree Uprooted, Car Damaged