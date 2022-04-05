Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sumter Co. safe rooms open

Storm shelters
Storm shelters(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Emergency Management (SCEM) announced that both of their tornado safe rooms are currently unlocked and open for anyone feeling unsafe to use.

The tornado safe rooms are located at 127 William Bowen Point behind the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 10, and 1601 N MLK Jr. Boulevard behind the Health Department.

SCEM advises anyone who uses the safe rooms to not park and block the entrances or the GSP Patrol cars and not to travel during severe weather.

Officials also said that both safe rooms are not designed for comfort, only for safety.

As of now both Tornado Safe Rooms are unlocked and opened. If you or your family feel unsafe please utilize this...

Posted by Sumter County Emergency Management on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather
Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported from Tuesday storms
A tree fell on Rhonda Kendrick’s car as she was stopped at a stop sign on Tuesday.
‘I am so thankful He let me live’: Bainbridge woman saved moments before car crushed during storm

Latest News

Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
WALB
Damage reported in Dooly Co. from Tuesday’s storms
WALB
Grady General Announces Employee of the Quarter
WALB
Early Co. damage reported in wake of Tuesday storms
WALB
Large Tree Uprooted, Car Damaged