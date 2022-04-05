Sumter Co. safe rooms open

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Emergency Management (SCEM) announced that both of their tornado safe rooms are currently unlocked and open for anyone feeling unsafe to use.

The tornado safe rooms are located at 127 William Bowen Point behind the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 10, and 1601 N MLK Jr. Boulevard behind the Health Department.

SCEM advises anyone who uses the safe rooms to not park and block the entrances or the GSP Patrol cars and not to travel during severe weather.

Officials also said that both safe rooms are not designed for comfort, only for safety.

