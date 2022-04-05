Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New COVID-19 Strain Detected in The United Kingdom

The new COVID-19 strand has made its way to the United States. Health experts says COVID-19 XE...
The new COVID-19 strand has made its way to the United States. Health experts says COVID-19 XE variant could be more transmissible than the omicron strain.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Health experts say the COVID-19 XE variant could be more transmissible than the omicron strain.

COVID-19 cases have declined in our local medical facilities, for once in two years we are breaking out of a nationwide pandemic. However, now, there’s a new variant that could potentially take us back to square one.

Covid 19 cases has declined in our local medical facilities, for once in 2 years we are breaking out of a nationwide...

Posted by Alicia Lewis WALB on Monday, April 4, 2022

XE was first detected in mid-January in the United Kingdom. There are more than 600 cases that have been reported since then.

Kenneth Lowery, district epidemiologist of the Department of Public Health gave insight on what you should know about the new stain.

He says the XE virus is a recombinant strain. This means it is made up of the original omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains.

He says residents shouldn’t have any worries just yet but encourages everyone to be mindful of what could come.

Implementing the same protocol recommended by the CDC is very important to help keep you and your loved ones.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday, Wednesday
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported as strong line of storms moves through
Davisha Johnson, arrested for Hahira murder
Hahira murder suspect arrested
Police said the incident happened in the 1800 block of Wetherbee Court shortly after 12 a.m. on...
Woman wanted in Albany stabbing

Latest News

Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering...
COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review
Alonzo Williams is a teacher at Merry Acres Middle School. He says he first started having...
Albany teacher receives life-changing transplant
COVID-19 cases are rising again in some areas, just as the CDC's lifting of a COVID-related...
New COVID and migrant surges could hit at same time
Pollen is one of the many causes of allergies.
South Ga. doctor discuss springtime allergies, pollen