New COVID-19 Strain Detected in The United Kingdom

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Health experts say the COVID-19 XE variant could be more transmissible than the omicron strain.

COVID-19 cases have declined in our local medical facilities, for once in two years we are breaking out of a nationwide pandemic. However, now, there’s a new variant that could potentially take us back to square one.

XE was first detected in mid-January in the United Kingdom. There are more than 600 cases that have been reported since then.

Kenneth Lowery, district epidemiologist of the Department of Public Health gave insight on what you should know about the new stain.

He says the XE virus is a recombinant strain. This means it is made up of the original omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains.

He says residents shouldn’t have any worries just yet but encourages everyone to be mindful of what could come.

Implementing the same protocol recommended by the CDC is very important to help keep you and your loved ones.

