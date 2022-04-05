Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hahira murder suspect arrested

Davisha Johnson, arrested for Hahira murder
Davisha Johnson, arrested for Hahira murder(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect wanted in Hahira for a death investigation is now behind bars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said Davisha Johnson was arrested on outstanding warrants on Monday around 4:55 p.m. for the murder of Daron “Ron” Roberto Williams, 51. Agents said Williams and Johnson had known each other for several years.

Johnson requested through someone she knows to call 911 so she could surrender to law enforcement on the outstanding warrants, according to the GBI.

She was taken into custody by Valdosta police and Lowndes County deputies on Valloton Drive in Valdosta. She is in the Lowndes County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Field Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Hahira Police Department at (229) 794-2440.

Davisha Johnson was taken into custody in Valdosta, GA on April 4 without incident.

Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather
Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported from Tuesday storms
A tree fell on Rhonda Kendrick’s car as she was stopped at a stop sign on Tuesday.
‘I am so thankful He let me live’: Bainbridge woman saved moments before car crushed during storm

Latest News

Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
WALB
Damage reported in Dooly Co. from Tuesday’s storms
WALB
Grady General Announces Employee of the Quarter
WALB
Early Co. damage reported in wake of Tuesday storms
WALB
Large Tree Uprooted, Car Damaged