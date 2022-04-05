Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.(Adidas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.
The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.(Adidas)

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Southwest Georgia schools are altering school plans ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Schools close, dismiss early for Wednesday’s inclement weather
Crisp County
Sheriff: ‘Several tornadoes’ in Crisp Co. on Wednesday; No reported damages, injuries
Lightning bolt
Damage, downed trees and power lines reported from Tuesday storms
A tree fell on Rhonda Kendrick’s car as she was stopped at a stop sign on Tuesday.
‘I am so thankful He let me live’: Bainbridge woman saved moments before car crushed during storm

Latest News

A little boy is celebrating his first birthday, even after doctors had to perform life-saving...
‘He’s a miracle’: After harrowing birth, family celebrates baby's 1st birthday
An ultrasound revealed baby Jagger Scalzo had a tumor on his mouth and face. Before he was even...
Doctors remove ‘miracle’ baby’s grapefruit-sized facial tumor
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says
FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines