Severe Storms Possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Enjoy this afternoon while you can. It’ll be calm and mostly sunny with a high in the lower 80.

The average high for this time of year is 78 degrees and the average low is 50 degrees.

A warm front will develop and lift overnight. For that reason, we will be about 10 degrees warmer tomorrow morning. A low around 60 degrees.

Most spots will warm up into the upper 70s with a breezy wind coming from the southeast at 20 to 25 per hour.

Arriving to our eastern counties around noon will be a bowing line of storms with a severe threat.

The line arrives to US-19 from 2-4pm and the I-75 corridor by 6pm.

These storms are different from past ones because they will move in later in the day, allowing for a higher severe threat.

Most of our area in under an “Enhanced” Risk for storms. Based on the shape of the line of storms, the National Weather Service is giving a 10% chance for tornadoes, 15 chance for hail, and a 30% chance for damaging winds.

Another round of severe weather is possible on Wednesday. We are in a slight risk for severe storms right now. The threat for strong storms. seems higher on Tuesday. Wednesday’s threat will be for most of the day as storms will be on and off.

A cold front will clear us out on Thursday. By the weekend, we will be much colder. Highs will peak below 70 degrees and lows will make a run at the 30s

