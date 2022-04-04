First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

Morning showers give way to afternoon and evening strong-severe storms.

An enhanced risk and a slight risk cover Southwest Georgia. An enhanced risk is a three out of five risk level, with five being the most severe. Slight risk is two out of five.

Primary threats on Wednesday include damaging winds, large hail, and a low-end threat of an isolated tornado.

The best chance for storms is likely through the afternoon into the late evening. Storms move out around midnight but rain lingers into early Thursday. Large amounts of rain could result in flash flooding and higher river levels.

As a cold front passes clearing brings afternoon sunshine. Also cooler air filters in dropping lows into the 40s and highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Tallahassee, on Wednesday:

At 11:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Thomasville, moving east at 25 mph.

At 11:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Norman Park, or 10 miles north of Moultrie, moving east at 20 mph.

At 11:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Doerun, or 10 miles north of Moultrie, moving east at 15 mph.

At 9:21 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Pavo, or 10 miles northwest of Quitman, moving east at 30 mph.

At 9:10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pavo, or 11 miles east of Thomasville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

At 9 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Boston, or near Thomasville, moving east at 25 mph.

At 8:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Thomasville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

At 7:51 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near I-75 At Exit 16, or near Valdosta, moving northeast at 25 mph.

At 7:39 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near I-75 At Exit 16, or 8 miles south of Valdosta, moving east at 20 mph.

At 7:28 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located 8 miles southwest of I-75 At Exit 16, or 9 miles southeast of Quitman, moving east at 20 mph.

At 7:19 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Quitman, moving east at 20 mph.

At 7:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Quitman, moving east at 25 mph.

At 6:58 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles south of Quitman, moving east at 25 mph.

At 4:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Thomasville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

At 4:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Leslie, or 12 miles southeast of Americus, moving northeast at 25 mph.

At 4:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Desoto, or 12 miles west of Cordele, moving east at 30 mph.

At 4:18 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over East Crisp, or near Cordele, moving east at 20 mph.

At 4:02 p.m., a tornado producing storm was located over Cordele, moving east at 20 mph.

At 3:42 p.m., a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Georgia Veterans Memorial Street Parkway, or near Cordele, moving northeast at 35 mph.

At 3:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chokee, or 14 miles northeast of Leesburg, moving northeast at 35 mph.

A large portion of southwest Georgia is under an enhanced risk for storms, which is a 3 out of 5 risk level. Other parts of southwest Georgia are under a slight risk, which is a 2 out 5 risk level. This graphic explains what the risk scale means. (NWS)

On Tuesday, all of southwest Georgia was under an enhanced risk for storms.

At 4:18 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Roddy, or near Cochran, moving northeast at 50 miles per hour, according to NWS.

At 4:03 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near the Marine Corps Logistics Base, or 11 miles east of Albany, moving east at 60 miles per hour, according to NWS.

At 3:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Albany, moving northeast at 40 miles per hour, according to NWS Tallahassee.

At 3:26 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located nine miles south of Arlington, moving east at 50 miles per hour, according to the NWS Tallahassee.

At 3:17 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located eight miles south of Blakely, moving east at 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Tallahassee.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.