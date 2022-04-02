Ask the Expert
YMCA focusing on water safety going into warmer months

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children...
According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 -14.
By Molly Godley
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is taking the time to make sure kids and adults know how to be safe in and around water. The Aquatic’s Director, Jurnee Cotton said it’s important to know water safety measures as we head into the warmer months.

They teach kids and adults, how to swim, perform CPR and how to respond if someone were drowning.

“We use Jimmy, we call him Jimmy. He weighs about 180 pounds he’s pretty heavy,” said Cotton.

In the course, the swimmer swims down grabs the mannequin and then using the lifeguard tube...
In the course, the swimmer swims down grabs the mannequin and then using the lifeguard tube takes him to the side of the pool.

In the course, the swimmer swims down grabs the mannequin, and then using the lifeguard tube takes him to the side of the pool.

″That’s when they take him out and do CPR,” said Cotton.

Cotton said this course is designed to take people through worst-case scenarios and teach them how to respond, hoping they will remember and use the information.

“I’m hoping they can use these tools when they go to birthday parties or pool parties. You can use it because you’re learning it, so I hope that they take this wherever they go, and they remember it too,” said Cotton.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 -14.

Knowing CPR and how to help save someone from drowning can be life-changing, however, Cotton said just being aware can help keep you safe.

Jurnee Cotton is the aquatics Director at the Albany Area YMCA.
Jurnee Cotton is the aquatics Director at the Albany Area YMCA.

“Knowing your emergency action plan, is there a lifeguard. If there’s not a lifeguard, people around you that can help you. It’s very important to know what your surrounding are.”

It can also be helpful to keep floats nearby, that way if you get tired you have something to keep you above the water.

Cotton said they will have other safety events like this one when it gets a little closer to summer.

