South Georgia crew members talk about working with Bruce Willis following retirement

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Alexzander Kane is an actor and producer of many films that took place in South Georgia. He walked WALB’s Alicia Lewis down memory lane to explain the preparation that took place to have Bruce Willis be on a movie set in Southwest Georgia.

“It’s like magic. You know, to see something you grew up on TV just suddenly right there in your face, it was sort of a big deep breath for me,” he says.

Kane still has high hopes for Willis, who’s battling a disease that impacts the brain and the way a person communicates. He says for Bruce to retire, is very well deserved. He believes he’s had a long successful career and that he should be able to relax now.

Billy Jack Harlow is a local actor that has worked alongside Bruce Willis in three different films. He spoke about a memorable moment he shared with Bruce at a production dinner gathering.

“Bruce had gotten up from his table and came over to greet me and my sister. He hugged me, we talked in an embrace for about 40 seconds or so and we let go of each other and we stood in the middle of the room talking about music again and it was just so awesome he’s such an awesome guy,” he explained.

Kane tells me they have a new movie coming out called “White Elephant” that will be one of Bruce Willis’s last few movies that he films. He says the big question everyone wants to know is when will the last Bruce Willis movie come out.

