Several charged in Douglas burglaries and entering autos

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department made several arrests after a slew of burglaries and entering autos occurred throughout the City, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Kentarius Williams has been charged with arson, criminal damage to property, entering auto and numerous counts of burglary. Police caught Kentarius in the act of attempting to burglarize Douglas First Baptist.

Investigators also charged Williams’ brother, Kenneth Williams after he used cards allegedly taken by Kentarius during a church Burglary.

Kenneth Williams was charged with five counts of financial transaction card fraud after the card was used at a local retail location.

Investigators have also charged Allen Green with entering auto after a vehicle was entered at an East Ward Street location. In a separate incident, investigators have also charged Sylvester Wilcox for an entering auto that occurred on Pine Street.

Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call the Douglas Police Department’s anonymous Tipline at 912-260-3600 or message them via Facebook Messenger.

