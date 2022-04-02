Ocilla residents participate in annual Glenn Roberts Blood Drive

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) -A man known around Ocilla for fixing many things for many people needed some help himself in his battle against cancer.

That’s when the Glenn Roberts Blood Drive was born.

Every year, this blood drive is in remembrance of Glenn Roberts who was a local welder for many years. During his fight against cancer, he needed multiple blood transfusions and platelets.

One resident says she has been giving blood for seven years now. She tells me she loves giving blood and being part of helping the community.

“There’s always a need. You never know when there’s going to be a disaster or whatever. And people are going to need it so everybody should do it, it’s not hard and it’s not painful or anything like that,” she says.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive things like surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

Ocilla city leaders are doing all they can to bring awareness to this cause.

