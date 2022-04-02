Mitchell, Baker Co. non-profit organization spreads awareness of child abuse prevention

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell-Baker County Connection is putting out pinwheels in front of businesses and people’s homes. Every purchase will help prevent child abuse.

“We use it for child abuse prevention training like stewards of children, child sexual abuse prevention training. We use it to support children that are in the custody of DFCS (Department of Family and Children Services) for different needs,” said Executive Director of the Mitchell-Baker County Connection, Jessica Jennings.

Jennings said they have raised $3,000 during the past four years with these efforts.

She said they used to use blue ribbons but the pinwheels were more eye-catching.

Jennings expressed that she wasn’t abused growing up but she was motivated to help those that do.

“It really breaks your heart and a lot of times there’s not anything you could do about it but a lot of times there are things you can do about it. And that’s why we’re really out here is to just look at ways to work together as a community to pull everyone together to find solutions,” said Jennings.

Jennings said businesses, city and county governments, and residents can buy these blue pinwheels for $1.

But if you’re feeling generous she says you can buy a garden of them for $20.

Camilla’s marketing and communications director, Paige Gilchrist is thankful for their deeds.

“I think this is a great cause to make awareness in the community about child abuse. It’s not something you think about on a regular basis but I think these pinwheels serve as a great reminder to our community that there is a problem out there,” said Gilchrist.

If you would like to purchase a pinwheel, you could call Jennings at (229) 854-2517.

