Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mitchell, Baker Co. non-profit organization spreads awareness of child abuse prevention

Jennings said businesses, city and county government, and residents can buy these blue...
Jennings said businesses, city and county government, and residents can buy these blue pinwheels for a dollar.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell-Baker County Connection is putting out pinwheels in front of businesses and people’s homes. Every purchase will help prevent child abuse.

“We use it for child abuse prevention training like stewards of children, child sexual abuse prevention training. We use it to support children that are in the custody of DFCS (Department of Family and Children Services) for different needs,” said Executive Director of the Mitchell-Baker County Connection, Jessica Jennings.

Jennings said they have raised $3,000 during the past four years with these efforts.

Jennings said they used to use blue ribbons but the pinwheels were more eye catching.
Jennings said they used to use blue ribbons but the pinwheels were more eye catching.(WALB)

She said they used to use blue ribbons but the pinwheels were more eye-catching.

Jennings expressed that she wasn’t abused growing up but she was motivated to help those that do.

Executive director of the Mitchell- Baker County Connection, Jessica Jennings said they have...
Executive director of the Mitchell- Baker County Connection, Jessica Jennings said they have raised $3,000 during the past four years with these efforts.(WALB)

“It really breaks your heart and a lot of times there’s not anything you could do about it but a lot of times there are things you can do about it. And that’s why we’re really out here is to just look at ways to work together as a community to pull everyone together to find solutions,” said Jennings.

Jennings said businesses, city and county governments, and residents can buy these blue pinwheels for $1.

But if you’re feeling generous she says you can buy a garden of them for $20.

Camilla’s marketing and communications director, Paige Gilchrist is thankful for their deeds.

Camilla’s marketing and communications director, Paige Gilchrist is thankful for their deeds.
Camilla’s marketing and communications director, Paige Gilchrist is thankful for their deeds.(WALB)

“I think this is a great cause to make awareness in the community about child abuse. It’s not something you think about on a regular basis but I think these pinwheels serve as a great reminder to our community that there is a problem out there,” said Gilchrist.

If you would like to purchase a pinwheel, you could call Jennings at (229) 854-2517.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
Fatal wreck
GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash
The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning. Jamey DuBose is resigning...
Lowndes High head football coach resigning
The suspect was later identified as Angelo Jackson, 24.
Update: Albany shooting suspect in custody
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Latest News

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children...
YMCA focusing on water safety going into warmer months
every year this blood drive is in remembrance of Glenn Roberts who was a local welder for many...
Ocilla residents participate in annual Glenn Roberts Blood Drive
Attendees at the fair housing meeting this morning.
Albany citizens express concerns of retaliation for complaints on unlivable conditions
WALB
Albany forum held for unfair housing issues