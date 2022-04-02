Ochlocknee citrus tree sale draws people from long distances

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Citrus tree planting season is here and a local citrus grove in Ochlocknee had its first sale of trees on Saturday.

Lindy Savelle, the Co-Owner of JoNina Farms, said the first day of tree sales was such a huge success as people came from long distances to get their hands on citrus trees.

There were people who traveled from Columbus, Macon and even Atlanta to be at the sale.

“This is just an example of how the industry is just exploding,” Savelle said.

The sale was from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, April 2nd (WALB)

One customer drove more than five hours just to pick up a citrus tree. In Gaude Ranger’s case, another customer, it was nearly a four-hour drive.

”It was definitely worth the trip,” Ranger said.

Savelle said her citrus tree sales attract people from far places because citrus isn’t widely available in most places. She also said people trust her product because it is USDA certified and disease-free.

“We have some in our area, but the quality is not the same,” Ranger said.

Savelle was unsure how many people would show up.

“We we’re not sure if it was going to be five people or 500 people. At one point, we were kind of overwhelmed. We had cars circling. Cars were everywhere,” she said.

JoNina Farm is a locally owned business in Ochlocknee (WALB)

That’s why Savelle said she’s confident in the growth of Georgia Citrus in the future.

“It was really surprising, but I think people were just excited to go out and get planting,” she said.

Savelle said she’s glad people listened and returned to her tree sale as she told people to wait until April to plant so that freezes would no longer threaten tree growth.

There are still plenty of trees left and Savelle said there will be more sales coming up in May.

