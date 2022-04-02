ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will see a reduction in cloud cover once we head into the overnight hours and early Sunday. The rest of Sunday will feature mostly clear skies are expected by Sunday afternoon and highs making it into the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures overnight on Sunday with being fairly cool as winds and light and no cloud cover will hinder adequate rational cooling. We can expect many areas to fall into the 40s in SWGA.

Warm days are returning with sunny skies. (WALB)

High pressure will push eastward on Monday bringing in some warm, moist air into the region. No rain is expected, but this will change overnight into Monday as a warm front lifts northward into Tuesday morning. Highs in the 80s are expected for Monday. Currently, this warm front is bringing a severe threat for SWGA on Tuesday as the SPC has a 15% chance for severe weather which translates closely to a Slight Risk already possible for Tuesday. The current threats mainly seem like damaging winds and tornadoes as our warm front lifts through the area in the afternoon.

Day 4 has a Slight Risk for Severe Weather is possible Tuesday. (WALB)

More showers will be possible into Wednesday, but the severe threats look less except for extreme northwestern corners of SWGA. A cold front will slide through Wednesday night, but the severe threat should not be as potent as Tuesday. The chance for showers should end by Thursday afternoon and cooler, drier air should take over by Friday. This will lead to highs possible in the 60s and lows in the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances are growing heading into the middle of the week. (WALB)

