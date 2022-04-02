2 arrested in Irwin Co. drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested on Friday in connection to a drug bust that happened in Irwin County, according to the South Central Drug Task Force.

On April 1, Agents arrested two people while working in Irwin County with the Ocilla Police Department and the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office.

One suspect fled on foot and was apprehended with the assistance of state K-9 units.

Agents seized over 14 ounces of suspected marijuana, approximately 100 grams of ecstasy tablets, approximately 100 grams of Molly, multiple samples of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, digital scales, packaging material, a firearm and U.S. currency.

Officials said the case is involved with local criminal street gangs.

Multiple possession with intent to distribute and trafficking charges will be filed.

