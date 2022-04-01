Ask the Expert
Weekend dry, rain returns next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fantastic Friday with abundant sunshine and delightful 70s low 80s. Seasonal temperatures for the weekend as lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s and highs top mid-upper 70s. Clouds return Saturday but other than a few sprinkles staying dry. Enjoy full sunshine on Sunday. Nice conditions hold into Monday with warmer 80s.

An active storm track follows as the next weather maker brings showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through early Thursday. The set up could potentially include strong-severe storms. Stay tuned for updates.

We dry out as a cold front swings through Thursday drier air and much cooler air returns. Look for below average temperatures for a spring chill Friday through the weekend.

