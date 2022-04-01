Ask the Expert
Turner Co. Schools gives $2K bonus to teachers

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp recently approved a $2,000 bonus for public school K-12 teachers.

Turner County Board of Education approved that funding along with an additional $2,000 to all teachers and administrators.

School officials said this is to help solve a problem they and many other school districts are having — not enough teachers.

Superintendent Craig Matthews said the thought behind the additional bonus was to help ensure their students have a quality education.

“This funding is important because we’re a small, rural school district and we have a lot of challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining certified teachers,” Matthews said.

Matthews was excited when he first heard of the funding from Kemp because he was already looking to get bonuses approved by the Turner County Board of Education.

Superintendent Craig Matthews said the funding will help keep teachers in Turner County.
Superintendent Craig Matthews said the funding will help keep teachers in Turner County.(WALB)

“We have a lot of employees that drive from surrounding counties. We just want to let them know we appreciate their commitment to Turner County Schools,” he said.

Matthews said they are doing other things to attract more teachers to the area.

“Our plan is to have a matching investment plan where employees can invest up to 6% of their salary into a 403B and the school system will match up to up to 6% as an offset to social security,” he said.

Matthews said their teachers don’t get social security because of decisions made in the 1980s. He said this gives their staff more options

