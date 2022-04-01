County approves funding for new roof at Albany Rescue Mission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Rescue Mission men’s housing will soon be getting a new roof. This is a nonprofit in Albany that helps feed and house the homeless.

The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). This is the first time the Dougherty County Commission approved using those funds for a non-government entity.

The rescue mission also provides meals to those who need it. (WALB)

They’re able to because the Rescue Mission is a nonprofit that serves a group that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they have one major barrier. County Administrator Michael McCoy said it’s hiring a grants administrator.

“We don’t want to get into a situation where we’re in violation and have to repay this money, so we want to make sure that we have dotted our I’s and crossed our T’s,” said McCoy.

He said the good news, is they’re getting close to filling the position.

Commissioner Victor Edwards said they’re hoping to be able to distribute the funds by the end of May.

Victor Edwards is the Dougherty County District 2 Commissioner. (WALB)

“The chairman has directed staff to do everything they can to expedite the matter to relieve that barrier that they have with the roof and other items they would like to renovate,” said Edwards.

Larry Daniel, the director of the men’s program division, said they have already started some renovations on their flooring using donations, but they are looking forward to ARP funds being released to fix their biggest problem.

They’ve been under the same roof for 30 years now and have been continuously patching leaks, however, Daniel said patches aren’t a fix.

Larry Daniel is the Director Of Men’s Program at the Albany Rescue Mission. (WALB)

He said the approval of this funding will change lives, adding that as the leaks have gotten worse, they’ve gone from housing 40 people to now 30.

“It’s a blessing to us to know that they’re coming. A lot of these men look at them like they’re family. As we get to know them and to think that our family would be put out on the street…that’s heartbreaking,” said Daniel.

