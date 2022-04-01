Ask the Expert
Camilla man determined to get marker in front of courthouse after being denied

Broadwater is asking for people in Mitchell County, Albany, Moultrie, and throughout Southwest...
Broadwater is asking for people in Mitchell County, Albany, Moultrie, and throughout Southwest Georgia to come support him when Mitchell County commissioners make their decision on April 12th.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla man is relentless to get a marker that represents the Camilla Massacre where 12 lives were lost and 30 people were hurt.

Marvin Broadwater Sr. is a community activist. And he wants a marker to be placed in front of the Mitchell County courthouse where the Camilla Massacre took place.

It’s all to pay homage to those who were affected on that day.

“We as a people and I’m talking about people that try to do the right thing, must acknowledge things happened in our past. We have to acknowledge it before we could move forward,” said Broadwater.

Broadwater believes that day on September 19th, 1868 is a stain on the fabric of democracy because it was a day where they tried to suppress people’s rights to vote.

He was denied by the Georgia Historical Society last year because he said they told him they needed more research.

“The board became a little bit timid, they became a little bit questionable,” said Broadwater.

Broadwater said Mitchell County commissioners just don’t understand the Georgia Historical Society’s process of selecting who needs or deserves markers.

“Let’s just push it down, push it on down, kick it down the road further. When they don’t need the Georgia Historical Society, that’s the whole point” said Broadwater.

Broadwater said he’s willing to pay out of pocket and has dozens of people in other states willing to contribute.

I reached out to county commissioners and they didn’t want to comment at this time but they will be ready to make their decision on April 12.

Georgia Historical Society didn’t respond with a comment.

Broadwater is asking for people in Mitchell County, Albany, Moultrie, and throughout Southwest Georgia to come and support him when Mitchell County commissioners make their decision on April 12.

It will be in the Mitchell County courthouse at 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

