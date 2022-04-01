Albany citizens express concerns of retaliation for complaints on unlivable conditions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Friday, many Albany residents learned their rights when it comes to retaliation for filing complaints about unlivable housing conditions.

Valarie Walker is a member of the local fair housing advocate group.

“I feel like these events like this are very, very important for us to attend rather than sit on the front porch and talk to each other about it and nobody hears it,” she said.

Many topics were discussed at the meeting, but one thing that was heavily emphasized was the people’s concerns about retaliation from their landlords when it comes to filing complaints about their housing.

Leaders of the meeting told WALB’s Gabrielle Taite that Albany has a problem with dilapidated housing as well as property owners not doing their part in keeping up with their properties.

They tell me that many residents fear that they will be evicted from their apartments for filing complaints and may not know their rights.

Dr. Bambie Hayes-Brown is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Georgia Advancing Communities Together (ACT).

“We’re really looking at House Bill 346, which protects tenants against retaliation from landlords if they complain against unhealthy or unsafe living conditions,” Hayes-Brown said. “Even though the governor signed that bill, and it was effective July 1, 2019, a lot of people still don’t know about that bill, and a lot of people don’t know about their rights that they have in Georgia to live in decent, safe and sanitary housing.”

Brown adds that all people should have a safe and sanitary place to live regardless of if they are renters or homeowners or low-income citizens.

The local fair housing advocate group tells me that residents should attend the meetings and let their local leaders know what’s going on when it comes to unfair living conditions.

Sheila Williams is a member of the advocate group.

“They should be able to let these people know how things are, but they’d rather talk to other tenants cause they’re afraid to talk to the housing authorities,” Williams said. “They’re afraid to speak out cause when they want something done, it doesn’t get done.”

Other leaders at the meeting tell me they aim to make people familiar with the process of filings complaints when needed.

BJ “Betty” Jackson Burton is on the Housing Council with the Department of Community & Economic Development.

“We have to make people comfortable with speaking out if they’re discriminated, they have a right to save something and not be retaliated against,” Burton said.

Burton tells me that residents should not be scared to file complaints and that they should reach out to the Community & Economic Development Department if they need assistance.

