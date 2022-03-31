Ask the Expert
Zakoby McClain readies for draft weekend & chance in NFL

Zakoby McClain grinds through a workout in preparation for NFL draft
Zakoby McClain grinds through a workout in preparation for NFL draft(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you played football growing up, there’s a good chance you dreamed of one day playing in the NFL.

Over in Titletown, one local star is hoping to make that dream a reality this time next month.

It has been quite the offseason for former Valdosta and Auburn standout linebacker Zakoby McClain, he saw an invite to the NFL combine and he has been steadily getting ready, hoping to hear his name called during draft weekend.

The former four-star recruit excelled for the Tigers each of the past 4 seasons, totaling over 250 tackles in 49 games and five and a half sacks.

A journey that has led him to hopefully playing on Sundays and Zakoby says he is more than ready for this opportunity.

“It would mean the world, because all I did was dream about it, and there’s a lot of people that want to be in my spot, that want to get drafted but don’t get drafted and to just be able to get drafted would be a blessing from God, just to be thankful,” says McClain. “I’ve been undersized my whole life, so that ain’t nothing new, so I’m just ready for whatever test. To show my instincts, how quick I am, how versatile I am, how I’m a good leader and I love ball. I’ve been dreaming this all of my life, I’ve put a lot of hard work in, I’m just ready to go show the world what I’m about.”

A young man with big goals and remember the draft will get going on April 28th.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

