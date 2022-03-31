Ask the Expert
Wiregrass optician program gifted hundreds of glasses

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Opticianry Program was gifted a donation of over 300 eyeglass frames from South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners of Valdosta.

The technical college focuses on student success by implementing real-world experiences in classrooms has been what helps students to feel confident after graduation.

Students told WALB News 10 the program makes them feel prepared to take on their new careers.

“Without the donation, we wouldn’t have as much hands-on experiences,” Micah Washington, an opticianry student, said.

The program offers four different labs for students to really get a feel of what their daily work life would consist of.

If you’ve ever worn glasses, you know your optician spends time with you finding out all about you to help make the best recommendations. The donations brought students a variety of frames for students to choose from.

“Actually, without the donations, we would have not been able to start this clinic and so many of our community partners make these donations to us and we fill it up,” Liza Griffin, program coordinator, said.

Griffin said she enjoys getting students ready to work and is looking forward to bringing up the next future opticians.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

