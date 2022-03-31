Tyreek Hill returns to Douglas to sign record-breaking contract

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Tyreek Hill returned to Douglas Thursday to sign a record-breaking contract with the Miami Dolphins after being traded from the Chiefs.

He is now the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Hill is originally from Pearson but went to high school at Coffee High School.

He spoke to students at Coffee High School after he signed the contract. Hill says he wants them to pursue whatever makes them happy, in athletics or not.

But he also says to enjoy the time while it’s here.

“You guys are going to grow up, you’re going to go into the real world. Try to live every day and be the best student you can be,” he says.

Hill tells students of Coffee High to work hard while enjoying being young (WALB)

He says one of his biggest regrets was not focusing enough on academics. He told the Coffee County students he almost made it harder than it should have been. Hill hopes to motivate youth in Douglas to set their goals high and to stay committed to the city as he did.

“It’s always good, to give back to the city because I feel like that’s my way of blessing the kids,” Hill says.

Freshman football Coach Tye Bailey says he saw Hill play and saw his growth as a person and a player. He says he uses Hill as an example of what hard work can produce.

“He was one of those guys who put the maroon and white on. He came under the same lights and on the same field house as those guys.”

Hill is set to play 17 games with the Miami Dolphins starting this fall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.