Traffic stop, chase leads to drug arrest in Worth Co.

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County man has been arrested after deputies found drugs following a traffic stop and short chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said on Thursday around 1:30 p.m., the Worth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit saw a green 1999 Chevrolet Silverado riding around the Woodcrest area.

The driver was identified as Tarrum Adams, 39. The sheriff’s office said Adams is known to sell drugs and does not have a valid driver’s license.

Tarrum Adams (Worth County Sheriff's Office)

A probable cause traffic stop was conducted on Woodcrest Road at Highway 82. Deputies said Adams pulled into the Dollar General parking lot and ran off on foot through a field and a nearby wood line where he was shortly arrested.

During the arrest, a black bag was found in his possession that contained plastic baggies, a digital scale, and a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground where Adams was arrested.

Adams is being held in the Worth County Jail with the following charges:

Driving while License Suspended

Willful Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer 4 counts

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession and use of Drug Related Objects

