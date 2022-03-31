Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Traffic stop, chase leads to drug arrest in Worth Co.

Worth Co. drug arrest
Worth Co. drug arrest(Worth Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County man has been arrested after deputies found drugs following a traffic stop and short chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said on Thursday around 1:30 p.m., the Worth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit saw a green 1999 Chevrolet Silverado riding around the Woodcrest area.

The driver was identified as Tarrum Adams, 39. The sheriff’s office said Adams is known to sell drugs and does not have a valid driver’s license.

Tarrum Adams
Tarrum Adams(Worth County Sheriff's Office)

A probable cause traffic stop was conducted on Woodcrest Road at Highway 82. Deputies said Adams pulled into the Dollar General parking lot and ran off on foot through a field and a nearby wood line where he was shortly arrested.

During the arrest, a black bag was found in his possession that contained plastic baggies, a digital scale, and a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground where Adams was arrested.

Adams is being held in the Worth County Jail with the following charges:

  • Driving while License Suspended
  • Willful Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer 4 counts
  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession and use of Drug Related Objects

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Fatal wreck
GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity to open clothing store
Former Pier 1 Imports building to become Habitat for Humanity clothing store
(Source: Georgia Department of Labor/WALB)
DOL: Albany sees drop in Feb. unemployment rate
Ja'kobe Andrews mug
APD searching for burglary and arson suspect
It was a chance encounter that brought these two strangers together. Henry Yuma a wedding...
‘South Georiga piano man’: Pastor and wedding singer play music for cancer patients in Thomasville