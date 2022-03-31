Tift Co. Chamber of Commerce Business Expo returns to ‘The Friendly City’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Businesses in Tift County came together Thursday for the Tift County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. This is the first expo in “The Friendly City” in 12 years. There were over 50 Tift County businesses in attendance.

Tifton/Tift County Chamber Of Commerce Business Expo Tift county business expo returned to Tifton today after a 12 year hiatus. The expo gives local business a chance to network and come together to allow residents to see what the city has to offer. Join me live on WALB News 10 today at 5&6 to hear from local business and their experiences with maintaining business in Tifton. Posted by Alicia Lewis WALB on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Tifton is a growing city and the business climate has increased over the last couple of years. Tifton city leaders told WALB’s Alicia Lewis there have been more than 50 new businesses that have come into the area. The pandemic may have put a pause on potential business, but that number continues to grow as we phase out of it.

Although this was a great networking opportunity for businesses in Tifton, it’s also a great opportunity for the community to see what the local businesses can offer and what resources are in the neighborhood.

Chamber President Melody Cowart is happy to be able to bring this event back and has hopes to make it a yearly opportunity for the friendly city.

