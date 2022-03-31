Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tift Co. Chamber of Commerce Business Expo returns to ‘The Friendly City’

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Businesses in Tift County came together Thursday for the Tift County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. This is the first expo in “The Friendly City” in 12 years. There were over 50 Tift County businesses in attendance.

Tifton/Tift County Chamber Of Commerce Business Expo

Tift county business expo returned to Tifton today after a 12 year hiatus. The expo gives local business a chance to network and come together to allow residents to see what the city has to offer. Join me live on WALB News 10 today at 5&6 to hear from local business and their experiences with maintaining business in Tifton.

Posted by Alicia Lewis WALB on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Tifton is a growing city and the business climate has increased over the last couple of years. Tifton city leaders told WALB’s Alicia Lewis there have been more than 50 new businesses that have come into the area. The pandemic may have put a pause on potential business, but that number continues to grow as we phase out of it.

Although this was a great networking opportunity for businesses in Tifton, it’s also a great opportunity for the community to see what the local businesses can offer and what resources are in the neighborhood.

Chamber President Melody Cowart is happy to be able to bring this event back and has hopes to make it a yearly opportunity for the friendly city.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Fatal wreck
GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Latest News

Southwest Ga. Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business
Southwest Ga. Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business
Former Pier 1 Imports building
Former Pier 1 Imports building to become Habitat for Humanity clothing store
Q's Cakes offers different types of flavors than what you may be used to
Success of Albany business leads to possible downtown expansion
The Showroom, which offers the latest fashions and makeup services, will open its new doors on...
Albany business to find new home in downtown